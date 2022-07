BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Fantasy Hints

BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Boost Defenders vs Amo Sharks, Playing 11s For Today's Match Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul 2:45 PM IST July 21, Thursday

Here is the Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOS vs AM Dream11 Team Prediction, BOS vs AM Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BOS vs AM Playing 11s Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Boost Defenders vs Amo Sharks, Fantasy Playing Tips – Shpageeza Cricket League 2022.

TOSS – The Shpageeza Cricket League 2022 toss between BOS and AM will take place at 2.15 PM IST

Time – July 21, 2:45 PM IST

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

BOS vs AM Dream11 Team

Haji Murad Muradi, Abdul Rahim Mangal, Farhan Zakhil, Ihsan Janat(c), Abdul Wasi, Ibrahim Saifi, Jamshid Mirakhil, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar(vc), Abdul Rahman, Abidullah Taniwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

BOS vs AM Probable Playing XI

Boost Defenders: Akbar Musazai, Zubaid Akbari, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Imran Mohammadi, Parvez Amin, Fitratullah Khawari, Yousuf Shah (wk), Shabir Noori, Hazratullah Zazai, Nisar Wahdat, Shamsurahman.

Amo Sharks: Ihsan Janat(c), Abdul Rahim Mangal, Darwish Rasooli, Salman Shinwari, Arif Khan, Jamshid Mirakhil, Wadood, Yousuf Zazai, Wafiullah, Noorullah, Haji Murad Muradi(wk)