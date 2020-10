Dream11 Tips And Prediction

After the excitement of Shpageeza T20 League 2020, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghan One Day Cup 2020 set to get underway from October 10 in Kandhar. In the tournament opener on Saturday, Boost Region will take on the Band-e-Amir Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2020 BOS vs BD match will begin at 10.30 AM IST – October 10 in India. Band-e-Amir looks a strong side on paper comprising of some well-known Afghanistan internationals while Boost Region has some interesting young prospects. They would be rearing to perform and knock on selection doors for the National side. Also, the two teams would want to start on a winning note since this is a short tournament.

TOSS: The Afghan ODD match toss between Boost Region and Band-e-Amir Dragons will take place at 10 AM (IST) – October 10 in India.

Time: 10.30 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Munir Ahmad

Batsmen: Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Ihsanullah Janat, Darwish Rasooli, Hazratullah Zazai, Imran Janat

All-rounders: Karim Janat (VC)

Bowlers: Yamin Ahmadzai, Syed Shirzad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza

BOS vs BD Probable Playing XIs

Boost Region – Ihsanullah Janat, Nasir Jamal, Munir Ahmad (WK), Ahmad Zia, Nasibullah Sherdali, Yamin Ahmadzai, Syed Shirzad, Mohammad Alam, Waqarullah Ishaq, Dastagir Khan, Abdul Baqi.

Band-e-Amir Dragons – Karim Janat, Imran Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Darwish Rasooli, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Sardar (WK), Nijat Masood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Amir Hamza, Mohammad Salamkheil.

BOS vs BD Squads

Boost Region (BOS): Munir Ahmad, Nasir Jamal, Waqarullah Ishaq, Mohammad Alam, Yamin Ahmadzai, Abdul Baqi, Nasibullah Sherdali, Sayed Shirzad, Ihsanullah, Dastagir Khan, Abdullah Tarakhail, Najibullah, Ainuddin Kakar, Ahmad Zia, Qudratullah, Nawid Mohammad Kabir, Abdul Nafi.

Band-e-Amir Dragons (BD): Imran Janat, Zia-ul-Haq, Nijat Masood, Younas Ahmadzai, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Sardar, Amir Hamza, Karim Janat, Hazratullah Zazai, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Farmanullah Safi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mohammadullah Hamkar, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Asif Musazai, Waqar Salamkheil.

