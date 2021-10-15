BOS vs MAK Dream11 Tips And Prediction Afghanistan ODD

Boost Region vs Mis Ainak Region Dream11 Team Prediction Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BOS vs MAK at Kandahar Cricket Stadium: After the excitement of IPL 2021 2021, the focus now shifts from T20 cricket to One-day cricket as the Afghanistan One Day Cup 2021 set to get underway from October 15 in Kandhar. In the tournament opener on Thursday, Boost Region will take on defending champions Mis Ainak Region at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium. The Afghan One-Day Cup 2021 BOS vs MAK match will begin at 10 AM IST – October 15 in India. Mis Ainak Region is the winner of the last season and in the league stage of Afghanistan One Day Tournament 2020 they finished as a table-toppers with four out of four wins. In the final, they beat Amo Region to be crowned as champions. On the other hand, Boost Region finished at the bottom in the last edition and failed to register a single victory in the competition. However, this time they will leave no stone unturned to turn things around.

TOSS: The Afghanistan One Day Tournament match toss between Boost Region and Mis Ainak Region will take place at 9:30 AM (IST) – October 15 in India.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium.

BOS vs MAK My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: M Ahmad

Batsmen: R Shah, D Rasooli, R Hassan

All-rounders: S Kamal, W Ishaqzai

Bowlers: Y Ahmadzai, Z Akbar, N Ahmad, Z Rahman Sharifi, A Baqi

BOS vs MAK Probable Playing XIs

Boost Region – Darwish Rasooli, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasibullah Sherdali, Munir Ahmad (WK), Asif Musazai, Waqarullah Ishaq, Abidullah Taniwal, Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Mis Ainak Region – Rahim Mangal, Rahmat Shah (C), Shahidullah Kamal, Ghamai Zadran, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Ihsanullah Ihsan, Asghar Atal, Haseebullah, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi.

BOS vs MAK Squads

Boost Region (BOS): Asif Musazai, Darwish Rasooli, Farhad Usman, Ihsanullah Janat, Nasibullah Sherdali, Riaz Hussan, Abidullah Taniwal, Naimatullah, Noman Shah, Waqarullah Ishaq, Zahid Shirzad, Munir Ahmad (WK), Abdul Baqi, Ahmad Zia, Dastagir Khan, Ibrahim Rahimzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Naveed Zabuli, Shamsurrahman Wali Khail, Yamin Ahmadzai.

Mis Ainak Region (MAK): Ghamai Zadran, Naseer Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Rahim Mangal, Rahmanullah Zadran, Rahmat Shah (C), Asghar Atal, Fazal Niazai, Hashim, Ihsanullah Ihsan, Shahidullah Kamal, Masood Gurbaz (WK), Yousuf Shah (WK), Fazal Khan, Haseebullah, Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz, Niamatullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar.

