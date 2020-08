Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers Dream11 Tips And Prediction NBA 2019-20 – Basketball Tips For Today’s Match BOS vs POR at ESPN Wide World of Sports: In an exciting NBA encounter on late Sunday evening, Boston Celtics will go head-to-head against Portland Trail Blazers at the ESPN Wide World of Sports. The NBA 2019-20 Boston Celtics vs Portland Trail Blazers will kick-start at 1 AM IST. Boston Celtics are currently at the third spot in Eastern Conference, while Portland Trail Blazers are lying at the ninth position in the Western Conference. The Celtics have registered 43 wins and so far and got 662 points till now. They face a confident Portland Trailblazers team who beat the Grizzlies by 140-135. They will look for an upset against Boston who are a better team Also Read - LCE vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction Serie A 2019-20: Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Lecce vs Parma Today's Football Match, Predicted XIs at Stadio Via del Mare 12.15 AM IST August 3

My Dream11 Team

Small Forward: Anthony, Hezonja

Power Forward: Tatum

Center: Williams

BOS vs POR Starting Fives

Boston Celtics: Brad Wanamaker, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis and Enes Kanter.

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Carmelo Anthony, Wenyen Gabriel, Hassan Whiteside.

BOS vs POR Squads

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Brad Wanamaker, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Javonte Green, Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall, Vincent Poirier.

Portland Trail Blazers: Carmelo Anthony, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Kent Bazemore, Nassir Little, Jaylen Hoard, Anfernee Simons, Anthony Tolliver, Hassan Whiteside, Mario Hezonja, Gary Trent Jr.

