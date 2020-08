Dream11 Team Prediction

BOS vs WAS Basketball: Captain, Star Player And Fantasy Tips For Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards NBA 2019-20 Match at 9.30 PM IST August 13

Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of Basketball BOS vs WAS, Boston Celtics Dream 11 Team Player List, Washington Wizards Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Basketball Tips Boston Celtics vs Washington Wizards NBA 2019-20, Online Basketball Tips And Prediction – BOS vs WAS NBA 2019-20.

Dream11 Predictions

PF: Semi Ojeleye

SF: Grant Williams

C: Enes Kanter

PG: Brad Wanamaker

SG: Carsen Edwards

Likely Lineups

Boston Celtics: Tremont Waters, Romeo Langford, Javonte Green, Vincent Poirer, Taco Fall, Robert Williams

Washington Wizards: Moritz Wagner, Admiral Schofield, Jerome Robinson, Shabazz Napier, Jerian Grant

SQUADS

Boston Celtics (BOS): Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker, Gordon Hayward, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis, Enes Kanter, Brad Wanamaker, Robert Williams III, Grant Williams, Semi Ojeleye, Romeo Langford, Carsen Edwards, Javonte Green, Tremont Waters, Tacko Fall, Vincent Poirier

