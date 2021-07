BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Sweden

Botkyrka CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Sweden- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BOT vs PF at Norsborg Cricket Ground: In the season opener of ECS T10 Sweden tournament, Botkyrka CC will take on Pakistanska Foreningen at the Norsborg Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The ECS T10 Sweden BOT vs PF match will start at 12:30 PM IST – July 21. Botkyrka will be desperate to take revenge against Pakistanska Forening for their defeat in the previous encounter. With two wins and one loss, Botkyrka are currently at the second spot in the standings with 4 points. On the other hand, Pakistanska Forening are unbeaten in this tournament. They have won all of their four matches quite convincingly and are placed at the top of the Group A standings with 8 points. Here is the ECS T10 Sweden Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOT vs PF Dream11 Team Prediction, BOT vs PF Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BOT vs PF Probable XIs ECS T10 Sweden, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Botkyrka CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Sweden.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Sweden toss between Botkyrka and Pakistanska Foreningen will take place at 12 PM IST – July 21.

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Norsborg Cricket Ground, Stockholm.

BOT vs PF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Wasif Muhammad

Batsmen: Imam Din, Muhammad Ashfaq, Ali Husnain, Faraan Chaudhary (VC)

All-Rounders: Gurpal Randhawa, Rehman Abdul, Khalil Jalali (C)

Bowlers: Zubair Aslam, Aamer Riaz, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince

BOT vs PF Probable Playing XIs

Botkyrka CC: Tahir Tarar (C), Shani Khawaja, Ali Hassani (WK), Zeeshan Mahmood, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Muhammad Ashfaq, Wasif Muhammad, Osama Qureshi, Nadeem Ali, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq.

Pakistanska Foreningen: Bilal Muhammad (C), Faraan Chaudhry, Kamran Zia (WK), Waqar Hassan, Sameer Ali Khan, Shari Shaji, Usama Chaudhry, Zubair Aslam, Abdullah Khalil, Khalil Jalali, Jamal Awan.

BOT vs PF Squads

Botkyrka CC: Aamer Riaz, Ahmed Zulfiqar, Ali Hassani, Asad Iqbal, Asif Khan, Faisal Mushtaq, Gurupal Randhawa, Muhammad Ashfaq, Nadeem Ali, Osama Qureshi, Qasib Rashid, Rehman Abdul, Shani Khawaja, Tahir Tarar, Wasif Muhammad, Zeeshan Mahmood.

Pakistanska Foreningen: Abdullah Khalil, Ali Husnain, Ali Usman, Aljabbar Hussain, Bilal Muhammad, Faraan Chaudhary, Farrukh Ilyas, Hammad Iftikhkar, Imam Din, Jawan Awan, Jitender Singh, Kamran Zia, Khalil Jalali, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Muhammad Abdullah, Muhammad Waqqas Vaince, Qamrii Gujjar, Ruksar Ahmed, Sameer Ali Khan, Shahzaib Gul, Shari Shaji, Sheharyar Raza, Talha Mustafa, Usama Chaudhary, Waqar Hasan, Zubair Aslam.

