BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Predictions Kwibuka Women’s T20

Botswana Women vs Namibia Women Dream11 Team Prediction Kwibuka Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's BOT-W vs NAM-W at Gahanga International Stadium: In match no. 6 of Kwibuka Women's T20 tournament, Namibia Women will lock horns with the Botswana Women at the Gahanga International Stadium on Tuesday. The Kwibuka Women's T20 BOT-W vs NAM-W match will start at 5:20 PM IST – June 8. Botswana Women are languishing at the bottom of the points table, having lost both Kwibuka Women's T20 games they've played so far. Namibia Women, on the other hand, have won two in two and are currently atop the Kwibuka Women's T20 standings. Here is the Kwibuka Women's T20 Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BOT-W vs NAM-W Dream11 Team Prediction, BOT-W vs NAM-W Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, BOT-W vs NAM-W Probable XIs Kwibuka Women's T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Botswana Women vs Namibia Women, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kwibuka Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kwibuka Women's T20 toss between Namibia Women and Botswana Women will take place at 4:55 PM IST – June 8.

Time: 5:20 PM IST.

Venue: Gahanga International Stadium.

BOT-W vs NAM-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kayleen Green

Batters – Florence Samanyika, Adri van der Merwe, Arrasta Diergaardt

All-rounders – Botsogo Mpedi (VC), Amantle Mokgotlhe, Irene van Zyl

Bowlers – Victoria Hamunyla (C), Sylvia Shihepo, Onneile Keitsemang, Wilka Mwatile

BOT-W vs NAM-W Probable Playing 11s

Botswana Women: Laura Mophakedi (C), Florence Samanyika (vc), Shameelah Mosweu, Botho Freeman, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botsogo Mpedi, Bontle Madimabe, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Tuelo Shadrack, Onneile Keitsemang.

Namibia Women: Adri van der Merwe, Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Kayleen Green, Irene van Zyl (C), Reehana Khan, Sune Wittmann, Sylvia Shihepo, Victoria Hamunyela, Wilka Mwatile, Didi Foerster.

BOT-W vs NAM-W Squads

Botswana Women: Laura Mophakedi (C), Florence Samanyika (vc), Tebagano Ditshotlo, Botho Freeman, Onneile Keitsemang, Jacqueline Kgang, Bontle Madimabe, Precious Modimo, Thapelo Modise, Amantle Mokgotlhe, Collin Mokibel, Shameelah Mosweu, Tebogo Motlhabaphuti, Botsogo Mpedi, Tuelo Shadrack.

Namibia Women: Irene van Zyl (C), Yasmeen Khan (vc), Arrasta Diergaardt, Didi Foerster, Mezerly Gorases, Kayleen Green, Victoria Hamunyela, Reehana Khan, Wilka Mwatile, Sylvia Shihepo, Namusha Shiomwenyo, Adri van der Merwe, Edelle van Zyl, Sune Wittmann.

