BOU vs BRE Dream11 Tips And Prediction English Championship

Bournemouth vs Brentford Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction English Championship 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match BOU vs BRE Match at Vitality Stadium: In another thrilling battle of English Championship, Bournemouth will take on Brentford at the Vitality Stadium on Monday evening, May 17. The English Championship BOU vs BRE match will kick-start at 10:30 PM IST. Bournemouth failed to capitalise on their amazing run ending the Championship Group stage matches after suffering from three losses in a row. Ending the Championship as the sixth-ranked team, the Cherries will be eager to get back into the Premier League. Playing the first leg of the semifinals on home turf, AFC Bournemouth will be aiming to register a massive win and have a foot in the Championship playoff. Brentford, on the other hand, won their last four matches on the trot in the Championship which propelled them upon the third position on the league table. Heading into the game following a 12-match unbeaten run, the Bees will be hoping to carry on their momentum as they take on AFC Bournemouth in the first leg of the semifinals. English Championship live telecast will not be available in India. The online live streaming of English Championship will be available online on Disney Hotstar+ for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The English Championship match between Bournemouth and Brentford will start at 10:30 PM IST – May 17.

Venue: Vitality Stadium.

BOU vs BRE My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: David Raya

Defenders: Pontus Jansson, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Ethan Pinnock, Lloyd Kelly

Midfielders: David Brooks, Mathias Jensen, Philip Billing

Forwards: Bryan Mbeumo (C), Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney (VC)

BOU vs BRE Predicted Playing XIs

Bournemouth: Begovic; Stacey, Cook, Carter-Vickers, Kelly; Wilshere, Lerma; Brooks, Billing, Groenveld; Solanke.

Brentford: Raya; Jansson, Norgaard, Pinnock; Rasmussen, Janelt, Jensen, Mbeumo; Fosu-Henry; Forss, Toney.

BOU vs BRE – Recent Form

Bournemouth: D W D W W

Brentford: D L L L L

Bournemouth (BOU) – Key Players

Dominic Solanke

Arnaut Groenveld

Phillip BIlling

Brentford (BRE) – Key Players

Ivan Toney

Bryan Mbeumo

Mathias Jensen

BOU vs BRE SQUADS

Bournemouth (BOU): D. Solanke, A. Groeneveld, J. Stanislas, P. Billing, D. Brooks, S. Surridge, J. Lerma, S. Long, L. Kelly, L. Cook, Diego Rico, C. Mepham, C. Carter-Vickers, J. Stacey, J. Wilshere, Rodrigo Riquelme, A. Begović, S. Cook, A. Smith, B. Pearson, J. Anthony, J. Zemura, A. Burchall.

Brentford (BRE): I. Toney, Sergi Canós, B. Mbeumo, M. Forss, J. Dasilva, T. Fosu, V. Janelt, S. Ghoddos, M. Jensen, H. Dalsgaard, M. Sørensen, E. Pinnock, R. Henry, E. Marcondes, David Raya, P. Jansson, C. Nørgaard, M. Roerslev, W. Reid, C. Goode, L. Daniels, M. Bidstrup, J. Žambůrek, S. Baptiste, F. Stevens, A. Presley, M. Haygarth.

