Dream11 Team Prediction

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace will start at 00:15 AM IST – September 16.

Venue: Dean Court

My Dream11 Team

Hennessey; Cook, Smith, Kouyate, Ward; Meyer, Riedewald, Stanislas, Brooks, Eberechi Eze; Batshuayi

Predicted Starting XIs

Bournemouth: Dennis; Stacey, Simpson, Cook, Kelly, Smith; Brooks, Gosling, Billing, Stanislas; Surridge

Crystal Palace: Hennessey; Ward, Woods, Kouyate, Mitchell; Townsend, Riedewald, McCarthy, Meyer; Eze, Batshuayi

SQUADS

Bournemouth (BOU): Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc, Mark Travers, Nathan Ake, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Simpson, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Philip Billing, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Matt Butcher, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Taylor, Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge.

Crystal Palace (CRY): Wayne Hennessey, Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Ryan Inniss, Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, Jairo Riedewald, Nikola Tavares, Sam Woods, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, Max Meyer, James McCarthy, Luke Dreher, Nya Kirby, Scott Banks, Jordan Ayew, Cenk Tosun, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham.

