Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match BOU vs CRY at Vitality Stadium: In another exciting Premier League battle on an action-filled Saturday, Bournemouth will take welcome Crystal Palace at their home ground Vitality Stadium on June 21 (in India). The Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs CRY encounter will kick-off at 12.15 AM IST. This is the first match for both teams who are coming together after Coronavirus lockdown break.

In their last PL outing, Bournemouth were handed disappointment by league leaders Liverpool whereas Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet with a 1-0 win over Watford. Bournemouth desperately need to win this contest against Crystal Palace if they want to come out of the relegation zone before the competition was halted. They are on score-level with West Ham and Watford, who are 16th and 17th, respectively. All of them have 27 points from 29 games. Crystal Palace are 12 points clear of Bournemouth and are sitting on the 11th position with 39 points.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Crystal Palace will start at 12.15 AM IST (June 21).

Venue: Vitality Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Guaita

Defenders: Sakho (C), Ake, S Cook, A Smith

Midfielders: King, Kouyate, McArthur

Forwards: Wilson (VC), Benteke, Zaha

BOU vs CRY Predicted Playing XIs

Bournemouth: Ramadale; A Smith, S Cook, Ake, Rico; King, Billing, Lerma, L Cook, Stanislas; C Wilson

Crystal Palace: Guaita; Ward, Sakho, Cahill, Van Aanholt; Kouyate, Milivojevic, McArthur; Ayew, Benteke, Zaha.

BOU vs CRY SQUADS

Bournemouth (BOU): Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc, Mark Travers, Nathan Ake, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Simpson, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Philip Billing, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Matt Butcher, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Taylor, Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge.

Crystal Palace (CRY): Wayne Hennessey, Vicente Guaita, Stephen Henderson, Patrick van Aanholt, Gary Cahill, James Tomkins, Martin Kelly, Scott Dann, Ryan Inniss, Mamadou Sakho, Joel Ward, Jairo Riedewald, Nikola Tavares, Sam Woods, Wilfried Zaha, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend, Cheikhou Kouyate, James McArthur, Max Meyer, James McCarthy, Luke Dreher, Nya Kirby, Scott Banks, Jordan Ayew, Cenk Tosun, Christian Benteke, Connor Wickham.

