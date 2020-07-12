Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Bournemouth vs Leicester City Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match BOU vs LEI at Vitality Stadium: In an exciting Premier League battle on super Sunday, Bournemouth will up against Leicester City for their 35th fixture in the tournament on July 12. The situation is getting tougher for both the clubs as Bournemouth look to escape the relegation zone, while Leicester are eager to hold on to the top four. The Premier League 2019-20 BOU vs LEI encounter will kick-off at 11.30 PM IST. In terms of standings, the Cherries are currently 18th in the league with 28 points to their names. The Foxes on the other end are in at fourth spot with 59 points and are just a points ahead from Manchester United.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City will start at 11.30 PM IST (July 12).

Venue: Vitality Stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Ramsdale

Defenders- J Justin, C Soyuncu, R Bennett, J Evans

Midfielders- J Stanislas, H Barnes (vc), Y Tielemans

Forwards- J King, C Wilson, J Vardy (C)

BOU vs LEI Predicted Playing XIs

Bournemouth: Aaron Ramsdale, Nathan Ake, Steve Cook, Jefferson Lerma, Adam Smith, Jack Stacey, Lewis Cook, Philip Billing, Junior Stanislas, Ryan Fraser, Callum Wilson.

Leicester City: Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Wilfred Ndidi, Dennis Praet, Hamza Choudhury, Harvey Barnes, Ayoze Perez, Marc Albrighton, Ryan Bennett, Christian Fuchs, Nampalys Mendy.

BOU vs LEI SQUADS

Bournemouth: Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc, Mark Travers, Nathan Ake, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Simpson, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Philip Billing, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Matt Butcher, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Taylor, Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge.

Leicester City: Kasper Schmeichel, Eldin Jakupovic, Danny Ward, Ben Chilwell, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Christian Fuchs, Ryan Bennett, James Maddison, Youri Tielemans, Harvey Barnes, Marc Albrighton, Dennis Praet, Demarai Gray, Nampalys Mendy, Wilfred Ndidi, Daniel Amartey, Hamza Choudhury, Matty James, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez.

