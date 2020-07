Dream11 Team Prediction

BOU vs SOU Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today’s AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton Football Match Predicted XIs at Vitality Stadium 6:30 PM IST: Also Read - NOR vs BUR Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Norwich City vs Burnley FC Football Match Predicted XIs at Carrow Road Stadium 10 PM IST

Bournemouth vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Premier League match, Bournemouth vs Southampton Dream11 Team Player List, BOU Dream11 Team Player List, SOU Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Bournemouth vs Southampton, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2019-20, Football Tips And Prediction – BOU vs SOU Premier League, Online Football Tips And Prediction – Bournemouth vs Southampton Premier League Also Read - WHU vs WAT Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's West Ham United vs Watford FC Football Match Predicted XIs at London Stadium 12.30 AM IST July 17

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth vs Southampton will start at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - CRY vs MUN Dream11 Team Prediction Premier League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Tips For Today's Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Football Match at Selhurst Park Stadium 12.45 AM IST July 17

Venue: Vitality Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper- A Ramsdale

Defenders- J Bednarek, K Walkers Peters, R Bertrand

Midfielders- S Armstrong, N Redmond, J Ward Prowse, D Gosling

Forwards- D Ings, J King, C Wilson

SQUADS

AFC Bournemouth (BOU): Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc, Mark Travers, Nathan Ake, Simon Francis, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Simpson, Brad Smith, Harry Wilson, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Ryan Fraser, Philip Billing, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Matt Butcher, David Brooks, Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Taylor, Jermain Defoe, Callum Wilson, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, Sam Surridge

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Jack Rose, Angus Gunn, Jack Stephens, Ryan Bertrand, Sam McQueen, Jannik Vestergaard, Kyle Walker-Peters, Jan Bednarek, Kevin Danso, Yan Valery, Harrison Reed, James Ward-Prowse, Oriol Romeu, Nathan Redmond, Pierre Hojbjerg, Jake Hesketh, Sofiane Boufal, Stuart Armstrong, Moussa Djenepo, Nathan Tella, William Smallbone, Danny Ings, Shane Long, Michael Obafemi, Che Adams

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BOU Dream11 Team/ SOU Dream11 Team/ Southampton Dream11 Team/ Bournemouth Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Football Tips and more.