BOU vs TOT Dream11 Tips And Prediction

AFC Bournemouth vs Tottenham Hotspur Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2019-20 – Football Tips For Today's Match BOU vs TOT at Vitality Stadium: Having been halted for over three months, Premier League resumed on June 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic. All the matches are being played inside empty stadiums with strict social distancing measures put in place. The season is now slated to end on July 26. Liverpool have already sealed the title – their first of the Premier League era.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur will start at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Vitality Stadium

BOU vs TOT My Dream11 Team

Aaron Ramsdale, Davinson Sanchez, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Philip Billing, David Brooks, G Lo Ceslo, Joshua King, Harry Kane (captain), Heung-min Son (vice-captain)

BOU vs TOT Squads

AFC Bournemouth: Simon Francis, Aaron Ramsdale, Artur Boruc, Mark Travers, Nathan Ake, Jack Stacey, Adam Smith, Steve Cook, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Harry Wilson, Charlie Daniels, Lloyd Kelly, Jack Simpson, Brad Smith, Ryan Fraser, Dan Gosling, Jefferson Lerma, Harry Arter, Andrew Surman, Lewis Cook, Matt Butcher, David Brooks, Philip Billing, Nnamdi Ofoborh, Jordon Ibe, Junior Stanislas, Callum Wilson, Arnaut Danjuma, Kyle Taylor, Jermain Defoe, Sam Surridge, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke

Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, Ryan Sessegnon, Alfie Whiteman, Paulo Gazzaniga, Michel Vorm, Hugo Lloris, Davinson Sanchez, Japhet Tanganga, Juan Foyth, Oliver Skipp, Eric Dier, Ben Davies, Serge Aurier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Giovani Lo Celso, Gedson Fernandes, Harvey White, Tanguy Ndombele, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Moussa Sissoko, Troy Parrott, Lucas Moura, Dele Alli

