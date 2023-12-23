Home

‘Bowl Him On…’ Ab de Villiers Explains How To Get Virat Kohli Out During IND vs SA Series

Virat Kohli has played seven Test matches on South African soil. The batter has amassed 719 runs with an outstanding average of 51.35.

Virat Kohli in action during India vs Australia test series. (Pic: Twitter)

New Delhi: South African legend and former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player AB de Villiers has opened up about how to dismiss veteran batter Virat Kohli during the India vs South Africa test series, which is going to start on December 26.



Speaking about Kohli, former RCB player AB de Villiers said that there is only one way for the South African bowling line-up to get him out in the test series.

Speaking to PTI, de Villiers said that Kohli can only edge a ball if someone persists in the fourth stumps line, and hope for the ball to do something off the pitch, which might put Kohli in trouble.

“Only way to get a Virat Kohli kind of batter out is a very orthodox way of bowling on the fourth stump channel and play a waiting game. And wait for that one delivery which nips a bit far away,” de Villiers told PTI.

“You can’t attack a good player, he was straight,” De Villiers told PTI during an exclusive interview ahead of the Boxing Day Test starting December 26.

The former South African captain de Villiers also compared Kohli with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. de Villiers said that Kohli, like Sachin, is extremely difficult to get out of.

“Like in case of Tendulkar, it was silly to always wait for leg before (to an incoming delivery). Because he would hit you through mid-wicket. So bowl those deliveries outside off-stump (to Virat) and wait for one to either nip away or nip in,” de Villiers concluded.

Earlier, Men in Blue completed their white-ball tour of South Africa on a winning note. India managed to draw the T20I series 1-1 as one game was washed out. In the ODI series, India won 2-1. India have never won a Test series in South Africa and Rohit Sharma’s men will look to change their fortunes this time.

The last time India played a Test series in South Africa was in December 2021-January 2022. At that time, India won the first Test in Centurion, before South Africa bounced back to win matches in Johannesburg and Cape Town to eventually claim the series 2-1.

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk) KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.

