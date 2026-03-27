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Bowlers are afraid of THIS star ahead of IPL 2026, Jitesh Sharma reveals, his name is...

Bowlers are afraid of THIS star ahead of IPL 2026, Jitesh Sharma reveals, his name is…

Jitesh Sharma reveals a big fact about a star player ahead of IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Jitesh Sharma praises a star player

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, is all set to begin on March 28. Rajat Patidar’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Bengaluru.

Jitesh Sharma reveals a big fact about Vaibhav Suryavanshi ahead of IPL 2026

Ahead of the tournament, star RCB player and one of the finest batters of all time, Jitesh Sharma made a surprising revelation about young talent and one of the most dangerous batters, Vaibhav Suryavanshi.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, is known for his brilliant batting performance and big hitting abilities. However, during the podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia, Jitesh explains Vaibhav as the Little Hulk.

‘Net bowlers are afraid to bowl to him’: Jitesh Sharma

“He’s very powerful. His wrist is heavier than mine. Rajasthan Royals’ net bowlers are afraid to bowl to him. They avoid bowling full-length deliveries to him because they fear that if Vaibhav hits a straight shot, their lives could be in danger. So they only bowl short balls to him,” he said.

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Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s iconic century against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed potential and cricket world skills as he got the opportunity to play for Rajasthan Royals (RR) after Sanju Samson’s injury. Suryavanshi smashed a century against Gujarat Titans in just 35 balls. With that century, he also registered a record to become the youngest IPL centurion and the fastest Indian centurion. Speaking about his stats, he played 7 matches for Rajasthan Royals and scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.56.

Rajasthan Royals set to face Chennai Super Kings on March 30

Speaking about Rajasthan Royals matches in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Rajasthan will play their first match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on March 30th. However, the main focus will be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi in this match. Vaibhav turned 15 years on March 27. This means he is now eligible to join the Men in Blue (Indian team). The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, will be very important for him as it will be the chance for him to join an Indian team because of his spectacular performance.

Rajasthan Royals’ squad for IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals: Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne

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