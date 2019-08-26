New Zealand won the second Test by an innings and 65 runs against Sri Lanka to level the series at the P Sara Oval Stadium in Colombo, on Monday, after bundling out the home team for just 122 in the second innings.

Resuming the final day’s play at 382/5, the Blackcaps declared their first innings with a score of 431/6. Conceding a lead of 188 runs, all Sri Lanka needed to do was to bat the entire day to win the series 1-0. But that was not to be as the New Zealand bowlers struck early to sent both the openers packing for duck. The likes of Tim Southee and Trent Boult continued with their onslaught as they showed half of Sri Lanka’s batting the way of the pavilion for just 32 runs.

ALL OVER! Great Test victory on day five 🏏 Trent Boult takes the final wicket with a short ball, the catch spooning to Kane Williamson in the gully. That’s our first #WTC21 points! #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/TZEv7DVSQL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 26, 2019

Staring at defeat, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella tried to steady the ship for the islanders. They fared reasonably well and got themselves settled to lay the foundation for a match-saving partnership. However, Southee hit again as he got Karunaratne out for a leg before wicket off a sharp in-swinger. The resilience of more than 20 overs was finally broken and the visiting side smelled blood.

Tailender Dilruwan Perrera did not bother the scorers as he too got out for a duck and the hosts were rescued to 75/7. Meanwhile, Dickwella reached his half0century but could not save his team from falling down against a spirited Kiwi attack. Boult did the honours of putting the final nail in the coffin of Sri Lanka with the last wicket of Lasith Embuldeniya.

With the win, the Kane Williamson-led side managed to level the series and rescued themselves from a series defeat which looked inevitable at the start of the day. Earlier, BJ Watling scored his seventh test century to take his team to the total of 431 as he remained not out at 105 after playing 226 deliveries. Opener Tom Latham was the other centurion in the Kiwi innings with his score of 154 off 251 deliveries.