ICC World Cup 2019: With Pakistan Cricket team playing hosts England, boxer of British-Pakistan origin Amir Khan had a slip of tongue during an interview. While asked to comment on Pakistan’s chances, he said Pakistan’s chances depend on how the matches are ‘fixed’. He said, “Any team in the World Cup has a great chance. It just depends on the draw, depends on the match-fixing”. Soon he realised and then started speaking about how difficult the game of cricket is and how important it is to get off to good starts. “On the matches, how they fix the games. I just feel with cricket being a difficult sport, if you are starting very badly, then it’s hard to get your points back. What Pakistan has to do in my opinion is to start very strong early,” he added.

Pakistan has always had the clout of match-fixing. Not so long back, Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt, and Mohammad Asif were charged with spot-fixing for a game played at Lord’s against England, way back in 2010. Once this came to the fore, the three cricketers were banned.

After a humiliating loss against the Windies, Pakistan will look to arrest their streak of 11 consecutive losses. They have recently been whitewashed 4-0 by England and hence the hosts will start strong favourites. Pakistan will hope their batsmen live up to the expectations and not lose wickets in clusters.