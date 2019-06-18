Pakistan origin British boxer Amir Khan on Monday said that he would love to advice the Pakistan cricket team on how to stay fit and be disciplined regarding food and diet. “Would love to help Pakistan cricket team with some advice on how to stay fit and strong. How to be disciplined on food, diet, and training. The team has talent but need to improve on Strength & conditioning and focus @TheRealPCB,” Amir tweeted.

On Sunday, the boxer also tweeted that he would take revenge of Pakistan’s defeat in the cricket team as he will go on to defeat Indian Neeraj Goyat in their upcoming fight in Saudi Arabia. “Pakistan lost to India today #ICCWorldCup2019 come July 12th I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in #SaudiArabia,” he tweeted.

India defeated Pakistan by 89 runs and as a result, the Men in Blue maintain their unbeaten record against the arch-rivals in the World Cup. After the loss, Pakistan cricket team came under scrutiny and fans across the border lamented over the fitness levels of the team.

“Feel the difference…Imran didn’t allow Wasim to have a burger after the practice session, Sarfaraz was having burgers & cream shakes with the team a night before the big match against India in WC. Imran was ahead of this team even 31 years ago,” one Twitter user posted after the match.

“India wholeheartedly thanks Sania Mirza for taking the paki boys & her hubby out for party till 2 AM b4 #INDvPAK match,” wrote another fan.

The Men in Blue displayed a clinical performance against Pakistan. Batting first, India posted 336 runs on the board, owing to Rohit Sharma’s 24th ODI ton.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul registered fifty-plus scores and India had no problem in defending the total as they comprehensively defeated Pakistan by 86 runs.

During the Pakistan innings, rain played spoilsport in the 35th over and the match had to be halted. The match resumed after almost 50 mins, and the match was curtailed to 40-overs and the target got adjusted to 302 on the basis of Duckworth-Lewis. Pakistan required 136 runs off just 30 balls, and the team fell short by 89 runs.

India will next take on Afghanistan on June 22.

