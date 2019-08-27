In a bid to express solidarity with the people in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), boxer Amir Khan visited the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday and met the families living there.

The Pakistan Army had arranged the tour for the boxer. Khan thanked the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor for organising his visit.

“I condemn India’s actions. I will continue to be the voice of Kashmiris against the brutalities of Indian. I will tell people back in Britain about the situation here,” the Pakistani media quoted Khan as saying.

Khan’s visit came three weeks after New Delhi scrapped Article 370 and divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories.