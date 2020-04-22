Asian Games gold medallist boxer Dingko Singh will be airlifted to New Delhi on April 25 to continue his cancer treatment after he missed a scheduled radiation therapy due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Cricket Australia in Talks With Supermarkets to Employ Furloughed Staff

Dingko was advised radiation therapy after his liver cancer relapsed earlier this year. However, with travel restrictions being imposed across India, he wasn't able to travel to the capital where he was being treated. His health continued to worsen before Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday said it has made appropriate arrangements.

India boxers Vijender Singh and Manoj Kumar have now come forward in raising funds for Dingko.

“We have a whatsapp group, ‘hum mein hai dum‘, Manoj posted about Dingko on it. We got his bank details and all of us have been chipping in with whatever we can manage,” Vijender told PTI.

Once the 41-year-old’s bank details were established, contributions began pouring in ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 25,000.

“…we have raised over Rs 1 lakh, the money is continuing to go to his account. I put in Rs 25,000, likewise, everyone else has been giving what they can. Somebody gave 11,000, some other put in Rs 5,000,” Vijender, the Olympian medalist, said.

“Dingko is a hero, an icon for us. We had to come forward because every boxer deserves that his community comes to his aid at the hour of need,” he added.

Two-time CWG medalist Manoj said it no matter how small the contribution, every penny counts. “It was our duty. No matter how small the contribution, every bit of it counts in the end. As fellow boxers, we have to be there for him,” he said.