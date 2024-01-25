Home

Boxer Mary Kom SNUBS Reports of Her Retirement, Clarifies, Says Age Limit Doesn’t Allow Olympics Participation

Mary Kom said she highlighted that her age limit doesn't allow her to participate in the Olympics.

Mary Kom is a six-time boxing world champion.

Delhi: There were multiple reports that suggested, champion boxer Mary Kom is set to announce her retirement soon. But now, the 41-year-old has issued a clarification to calm down her fans.

“Dear Friends from media, I haven’t announced retirement yet and I have been misquoted. I will personally come in front of media whenever I want to announce it,” Mary Kom said in a statement.

“I have gone through some media reports stating that I have announced retirement and this is not true.

“I was attending a school in event in Dibrugarh on 24 January 2024 wherein I was motivating children and I said “I still have hunger of achieving in sports but age limit in Olympics doesn’t allow me to participate though i can carry on with my sport. I am still focusing on my fitness and whenever I will announce retirement I will inform everyone.”

Mary is the first female boxer in boxing history to have captured six world titles. The five-time Asian champion is the first female boxer from India to take home a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games.

In the coming years, she went on to become the first Indian to win a gold medal at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships. She went on to clinch the World Championships titles in 2005, 2006, 2008 and the 2010 editions. After winning the 2008 title, Mary went on a break after giving birth to her twins.

After winning the 2012 Olympic medal, Mary once again went on a break after giving birth to her third child. She marked her return but sealed her place at the summit in the 2018 World Championships which was held in Delhi.

She dominated with a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Hanna Okhota for her sixth world title. A year later, she went on to clinch her eighth world medal, the most by any male or female boxer.

