Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen‘s snub in the 51 Kg category despite good performances has stoked debate in the sporting fraternity. The 23-year-old promising boxer has appealed to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju seeking a trial with six-time World Champion Mary Kom after the latter nearly made the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers in Wuhan without breaking a sweat.

Zareen had faced a similar scenario ahead of the World Boxing Championships. This time it seems she is ready for a fight off the ring.

“All I want is a fair chance. If I’m not given the opportunity to compete what am I training for. Sports is about fair play & I don’t want to lose faith in my country,” a disappointed Zareen was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The promising boxer also speaks of the difficulties of being a Muslim in the sport and how she was apprehensive at the outset. “Coming from a Muslim family there were apprehensions then. But my father being a sportsman had encouraged me to take up boxing although my mother was a bit worried then,” she said recalling her early days in the sport. “My mother was very serious that I quit boxing. She was so scared as I was sparring with boys then,” she added.

“When I started winning medals, it created interest among many youngsters. Many girls got inspired with my performance. My ultimate dream is to win an Olympic medal,” she had said.