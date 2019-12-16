British professional boxer Tyson Fury has parted ways with his trainer Ben Davison, less than two months before his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

“Tyson and myself had to make decisions which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end,” Davison tweeted on Sunday. “We remain friends and he will smash the dosser.”

Fury later revealed that he will now work under Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill, the nephew of the late trainer Emmanuel Steward, and will prepare for his heavyweight rematch with the American WBC champion Wilder, which is set to be in February, reports The Guardian.

Since surviving two knockdowns against Wilder, 31-year-old Fury has gone on to claim successive victories against Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

On the other hand, Wilder has successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title after registering knockout wins against Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz.