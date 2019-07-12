After a hiatus of more than one year, star Indian boxer Vijender Singh will be back in action against American Mike Snider in an eight-round super middleweight contest in Newark on Saturday.

WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific super middleweight champion Vijender has a 10-0 (7 knockouts) record so far in his professional career.

“I think it’s going to be a great show. I’m focused on my boxing career and my craft. I want to fight two more times this year, keep busy and work towards a world title opportunity,” he said in the pre-bout press conference.

“I am fully geared up for this fight and my strategies against Mike Snider are already in place as discussed with my team, including trainer Lee Beard. I am ready to knock down Snider in the early rounds,” he added.

Snider, who holds a record of 13-5-3, said his trainers have seen enough of Vijender and they have their plans for him.

“My trainers looked at Vijender and watched several of his fights. They told me what he does well and what we can do to exploit his weaknesses. The game plan is going to come from my trainers and what they’ve seen,” he said.

“There’s always pressure on me because I never go off anyone else. I love winning fights people say I can’t win. I always love proving people wrong. I’ve been doing that my whole life,” he added.

The fight between Vijender and Snider will be telecast live in India on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. onwards on Sony Ten 1.