India's ace boxer and Olympic medallist – Vijender Singh took to his official Twitter handle to complement Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his immaculate fitness during the latter's visit to Kerala. A photo of Congress leader Gandhi where his abs could be seen through his T-shirt has gone viral on social media. In the picture, the outline of Gandhi's perfectly toned physique was faintly visible through his wet T-shirt. Gandhi dived into the sea with fishermen in Kerala's Kollam to show his support for their issues.

"Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people's leader. Way to go @RahulGandhi Ji," the 35-year-old Vijender tweeted on Thursday with a photo of Gandhi drenched from the dive. The 50-year-old Gandhi was campaigning ahead of the state Assembly elections, which will be held in April.



On his visit to Kerala, Gandhi rode on a boat with them and later dived into the sea near the Vadi beach. The Congress leader took to social media to share pictures and describe his experience of spending time with the fishermen, who he said are working ‘tirelessly’ to provide for millions of Indians.

Meanwhile, Vijender Singh recently announced that he will be returning to the ring for the first time in over a year in March. While the bout will take place in India, its dates and Vijender’s opponent is yet to be revealed.

This will be the 2008 Olympics bronze medallist’s 13th professional bout and his fifth in India, following successes in New Delhi, Mumbai and Jaipur. Vijender holds a near-pefect 12-0 record thus far in his professional career with eight knockout wins.

“I am really excited to return to the ring. I am pumped up and eager as ever to enter the ring again and have been training hard to keep myself fit for the bout. The opponent doesn’t really matter as I am focused to extend my unbeaten streak,” said Vijender.