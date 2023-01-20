Home

Sports

Boxer Vijender Singh Joins Wrestlers Protest Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh At Jantar Mantar

Boxer Vijender Singh Joins Wrestlers Protest Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh At Jantar Mantar

Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat as been protesting from Thursday at Jantar Mantar.

Vijender Singh (3rd from R) at Jantar Mantar on Friday.

New Delhi: 2008 Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh has joined the wrestlers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on Friday.

“I have come here to meet the wrestlers today,” said Vijender, who also happens to be a Congress leader. Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, Sakshi Malik, world championship medallist Vinesh Phogat and several other wrestlers have accused Brij Bhushan Sharan of sexual exploitation and intimidation and want the body to be disbanded .

The wrestlers have also met Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday night and the meeting went for four hours but remained inconclusive. The marathon meeting began around 10 pm on Thursday.

Boxer Vijender Singh reaches Jantar Mantar in Delhi to support the protest of wrestlers.#WFIWrestlers pic.twitter.com/vlku4mjT92 — Geekyblogger (@Deexa19) January 20, 2023

The wrestlers left Thakur’s house at 1:45 am and did not speak to the reporters waiting outside. Thakur flew to Delhi from Himachal Pradesh after an earlier meeting between government officials and the protesting wrestlers remained inconclusive.