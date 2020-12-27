Australia premier pacer Mitchell Starc showered praises on Indian stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his gritty century on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Starc also talked about the missed chances in the field that put the hosts on the backfoot in the mega-encounter. Also Read - Ainkya Rahane Goes Past Virat Kohli's Milestone at MCG And Records India Captain Achieved During 2nd Test vs Australia

Rahane steered India innings and take them to 277 for five at stumps with a healthy lead of 82-run lead. The 32-year-old slammed unbeaten 104 runs to become the second Indian captain after legendary Sachin Tendulkar to hit a century at MCG.

Starc lauded Rahane's efforts and said the Indian batsman steadied the ship for visitors during a crucial stage of the game.

“It (the knock by Rahane) was pretty good. He absorbed some pressure there and sort of steadied the ship for them, at (a time) when they were still behind our score,” Starc said at the virtual post-day press conference.

“He (Rahane) has batted really well there, he took his chances and we probably could have got him out three or four or maybe five times before he got a hundred, but he’s run his luck there and scored a good hundred. Well done to him, added the left-arm pacer, who had figures of 2/61.

Rahane got dropped on the last ball of the Day 2 as Starc claimed that ball summed up the day for the Australian team.

“Pretty much that (frustrating day for the bowlers). The last ball pretty much summed up the day, so again not our best day, not our worst, we created a fair few chances and unfortunately could not hang onto to those half ones or those changes we created,” he said.

“So Jinxy (Rahane) batted pretty well throughout the day, (there were a) couple of really good partnerships. I thought there was really good stuff from us as well, we couldn’t capitalise on some of the chances we created, to finish in a better position. So, just got to back up tomorrow and take five wickets as quick as we can,” added Starc, summing up the day’s play.

The premier Australia pacer also took his 250th wicket on Day 2, to which Starc said he is focussed on to restrict India early on Day 3.

“I don’t think I have really been one for personal milestones, we have got five more wickets to take in the first innings, so it is nice one to have there, to reflect on, but probably once I am done with cricket.

“But I guess it is nice to take a few wickets and I guess to be there long enough to take 250 (wickets) is very nice. But we have got 15 wickets to take in this Test match to get ourselves in a position to win, so for me it is come-back tomorrow and try and take another five,” the 30-year-old pacer added.

Starc further said that the Australian batsmen need to bat big to bring them back in the game.

“…it is important for us when we get a chance to bat again, to bat really big and (get) back us into the game again,” he signed off.