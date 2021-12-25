Centurion: A day ahead of the much-awaited Boxing Day test between India and South Africa, there are a few problems that would worry the team reckons ex-opener Aakash Chopra. He felt in the absence of Rohit Sharma and with Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara out-of-form – things look bleak in the batting department for the visitors. He also pointed that India would be missing Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja with the bat.Also Read - Merry Christmas 2021: When Virat Kohli Played Santa Claus For Shelter Home Kids in Kolkata | WATCH VIDEO

Chopra said while speaking on his YouTube channel: “We don’t have Axar, Jadeja and Rohit too. So the batting looks a little weak. Rahane does not have the form, so there is a slight problem there. Cheteshwar Pujara hasn’t been very consistent. India is struggling a little at the moment in the batting, that’s my biggest worry.” Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Why Rahul Dravid And Not India Captain Virat Kohli Will Address Press Conference Ahead of SA vs IND 1st Test

The ex-India opener seemed happy with the bowling unit and the addition of Mohammed Siraj would strengthen the pace battery. Also Read - Virat Kohli's Status to Playing 11; Things India Coach Rahul Dravid Could Reveal at Press Conference on Eve of Boxing Day Test

“We have the key performers from last time – Shami and Bumrah. Now you have Siraj also and Virat as well. But I see slight problems in the batting,” he added.