Ravindra Jadeja and Shubman Gill avoided a nasty collision during the opening day of the much-awaited Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Things could have taken an ugly turn when Matthew Wade skied the ball trying to break the shackles. The left-hander gave the charge to Ravichandran Aswin trying to take him on straight down the ground. Also Read - Ind vs Aus, 2nd Test Lunch Report: Ashwin Double-Strike Leaves Australia in Trouble

Once the ball went up in the air, Jadeja – who was at mid-wicket and Gill – who was at mid-on – charged towards the ball. Despite a loud call of ‘mine’ from Jadeja, Gill who was committed to taking the catch could not control his momentum and slightly nudged Jadeja – who completed the catch and avoided the collision. Also Read - Robin Jackman, Former England Cricketer And Commentator Dies Aged 75

Here is the catch: Also Read - India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Boxing Day Test: Ashwin Strikes Twice Before Lunch-Break on Day 1

Earlier in the day, Australia won the coin toss and opted to bat first against India. The tourists are trailing 0-1 in the four-match series after losing the series opener in Adelaide by eight wickets.

In the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane is leading the side in which Mohammad Siraj is making his debut. Wriddhiman Saha has been dropped as Rishabh Pant makes the cut in the XI.

At the time of filing the copy, it was lunch on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test and the hosts are 65 for three. For India, Ashwin was the star as he picked up two wickets and got the better of Steve Smith once again.

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.