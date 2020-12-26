Rishabh Pant did an MS Dhoni during the ongoing Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday. Matthew Wade had got off to a good start and was looking aggressive when Ravichandran Ashwin was brought into the attack. Also Read - Australia vs India Live Cricket Score 2nd Test, Day 1: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj Leave Hosts Struggling

Looking to take Ashwin off his line and length, Wade opted for a sweep. He swept it well for a couple and that is when Pant from behind the stumps advised Ashwin to keep the ball within the stumps, considering Wade was looking to attack.

Pant could be heard in the stump mic saying, "Andar hi rakhna, ye maarega".

Off the very next ball, Wade comes down the track and hoicks the ball which Ashwin kept inside the stumps. Wade could not middle the ball and it was a top-edge. Ravindra Jadeja completed the catch and Wade was dismissed for 30 off 39 balls.

Translation: Keep it inside(stumps), he will try to hit!

And the next ball Wade hits in the air!

Rishabh Pant 🔥 https://t.co/rXGfRaXu07 pic.twitter.com/Sdm1im19Id — Varchie (@Naniricci45) December 26, 2020

After the incident took place, fans started reacting and most were reminded of Dhoni – who often in his career advised bowlers from behind the stumps, successfully.

Had Dhoni said something like this, his fans would have demanded Bharat Ratna for him. Just because it is Pant no one is talking about it! — ABD (@abd123vlrs) December 26, 2020

FYI Internet started exploding aftr so many years of his brillance…Yes it’s Dhoni ❤️ The King always…Let Pant do this for many more years and prove in bat too and v shall talk :)) This kind of talks are basic in cricket https://t.co/KSRGpNcP5k — Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) December 26, 2020

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was reeling at 156 for seven. Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.