Australia's opening batsman Matthew Wade poked fun at India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Day 3 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test on Monday. In a bid to distract Wade, Pant started chirping words in the Australian ears from close quarters.

This was happening for a long time and finally, Wade responded in a hilarious manner. Wade asked Pant if he had seen himself on the big screen and if that was the reason why he was trying to get into a banter.

Here is the video of the verbal duel:

Wade was also heard saying things about Pant’s weight.

This is not the first time Pant has got into a verbal duel with an Aussie. During India’s last tour to Australia, he did something similar with Australian captain Tim Paine.

Earlier in the day, India was bundled out for 326 in their first innings on Day 3 of the second Test against Australia in Melbourne. They took a lead of 131 runs with Ajinkya Rahane starring after hitting a century while Ravindra Jadeja scored a fifty.

At the time of filing the copy, Australia was 67 for two.