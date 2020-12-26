Ravichandran Ashwin once again got the better of Steve Smith during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Ashwin was over the moon when Cheteshwar Pujara – stationed at leg slip – took the catch. It was a sharp catch taken by Pujara which sent Smith packing in the much-awaited Test. Also Read - India vs Australia Live Cricket Score Boxing Day Test: Labuschagne, Head Rebuild in Second Session

Ashwin pitched the ball around the middle and it turned towards Smith's legs, who was looking to nudge it behind square, played with a closed bat-face, but couldn't keep it down. Pujara, at leg slip, did the rest, dived across to his left, and pouched a clean catch. The leg-slip is a unique batting position and hence Smith would be disappointed to have found that fielder.

It was a massive moment in the match as the tourists had dismissed Australia's premier batsman.

Here is the video:

It was also Smith’s first duck against India against whom he has a fantastic record.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah struck early to remove Australia opener, Joe Burns, for a duck after Tim Paine won the toss and opted to bat first. Ashwin then dismissed Matthew Wade for 30 as India took the early advantage in the Boxing Day Test.

At the time of filing the copy, the hosts were 90 for three with Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle.

Australia XI: Tim Paine (captain and wk), Joe Burns, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon.

India XI: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.