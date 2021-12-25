Centurion: Rahul Dravid and not Virat Kohli would be attending the press conference today (December 25) ahead of the first Test at Centurion. Ideally, captain Kohli should be the one speaking to the media – but that is not going to happen as per reports. The PC will take place at 4:30 PM IST and looks like the management is taking no more chances ahead of the Boxing Day Test.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Status to Playing 11; Things India Coach Rahul Dravid Could Reveal at Press Conference on Eve of Boxing Day Test

The team has been surrounded by controversies ever since Kohli did the explosive presser before the team left for South Africa. During that PC, Kohli claimed that he was not asked by the BCCI not to step down as T20 captain as Sourav Ganguly had earlier said. Kohli created abuzz with his statement and the team does not want any more drama ahead of the first Test.

Dravid is set to speak to the media and keep things low-key in all probability. Without a doubt, Dravid would be asked the uncomfortable questions about the dressing-room atmosphere after Kohli's presser and the likely combinations that would be fielded. It would be interesting to see how the experienced Dravid manages to answer them.