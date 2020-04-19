Continuing with the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry’s efforts to keep players fit and motivated as the world fights the COVID-19 pandemic by staying at home, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) became the first national federation to conduct a highly enriching session on Mental Fitness & Emotional Well-Being on Sunday, which was attended by 374 boxers and coaches from all over India. Also Read - Boxing Federation Starts Online Coaching For Olympic-Bound Boxers Amid Lockdown

The interactive session covered pressing issues like match-day anxiety, training in absence of coach and how to maintain well-being during such uncertain times. The experts also discussed tips on positivity and mindfulness. Also Read - Boxing: Manish Kaushik Qualifies For Tokyo 2020, India End Asian Qualifiers With Record Olympic-Berth Haul

Dr.Samir Parikh, Director, Fortis National Mental Health Program and Divya Jain, Sports Psychologist, Head of Psychological Services, Fortis Healthcare, conducted the session. Also Read - Boxing: Olympic-Bound Vikas Krishan, Simranjit Kaur Enter Final of Asian Qualifiers; Mary Kom Settles For Bronze

“It is so important that the BFI is giving emphasis to mental conditioning and wellness in these times. It’s a very good initiative that needs to happen at all levels as a continuous effort,” said Dr. Parikh.

Routine lifestyle should be followed keeping in mind the sleep and wake cycle, training time, eating habits, besides which meditation and relaxation by listening to music should be incorporated as well.

During the session, the pugilists were told to keep themselves relaxed by listening to soothing music and not think about the outcome of the bout.

Divya Jain, on her part, said: “Success in sport and other fields is not just about your technical skill base but also mental conditioning and as a player, you need to stay focused, confident and positive. Also, just like you devote time for physical training it is equally important that we devote time for mental conditioning as well.”

With no tournament or camp in action, BFI started the E-Pathshala for its boxers across all age categories including the Olympic-bound players. While regular physical coaching sessions for the ones at the camp are already on in full flow, today’s mental fitness session was targeted to engage with the boxers and coaches to make it a more interactive session, addressing various questions and issues that boxers or coaches face while training.

(With quotes from Agencies)