India boxing star Vijender Singh feels the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) ought to back its boxers well to ensure that they perform to the best of their abilities at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Vijender was reacting to the news about Amit Panghal’s demand for a personal coach and physio behind turned down by the BFI. He said such things are not desirable and the sports ministry and the federation should take care of their athletes who give their all for Olympic medals.

“I recently read somewhere that Amit needed a personal coach but he did not get it. Boxers should not face this kind of problem. Their nutrition should be taken care of. The federation and sports ministry should take care of these things. They are there to take care of sports,” Vijender, now a professional boxer with an enviable 12-0 record in the professional circuit which he entered in 2015, was quoted as saying by IANS in an interview on Thursday.

“Amit Panghal is doing well, Shiva Thapa is doing well… we have good contenders.”

Asked to pick a name who he feels can surely win a medal, Vijender said: “I don’t want to take one name and create pressure on him. I want India to do well.”

Vijender, India’s first Olympic and men’s world championship medallist in boxing in 2008 and 2009 respectively, last fought in November 2019, beating Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu in a lopsided bout.

“My next bout is in April. I am busy with cardio now and will then train for boxing in Manchester,” said Vijender who now trains at a gym in Gurugram.