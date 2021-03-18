India’s young boxer – Nikhat Zareen caused a major upset on Thursday as she defeated reigning world champion, Paltceva Ekaterina, to breeze into the women’s 51kg quarterfinals at the Bosphorus Boxing tournament in Istanbul. The Asian Championships bronze medallist, Zareen caused a major upset on the second day of the tournament on Wednesday when she out-punched the Russian boxer 5-0. Also Read - Boxing: Vijender Singh's Next Pro Bout Will be Held on Rooftop Deck of Casino Ship in Goa

The Indian pugilist will have yet another tough bout ahead as she takes on two-time world champion Kyzaibay Nazym of Kazakhstan in her last-eight round on day 3 of the competition.

Apart from Zareen, 2013 Asian champion Shiva Thapa, Sonia Lather and Parveen also registered victories in their respective categories to proceed to the quarter-finals.

Thapa got the better of Kazakhstan’s Smagulov Baghtiyov 3-2 in the men’s 63kg bout. World Championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites.

Now this is BIG:

Nikhat Zareen stunned reigning World Champion Paltceva Ekaterina to storm into QF (51 kg) of Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul, Turkey.



World championship silver medallist Lather (57kg) and Parveen (60kg) beat local favourites Surmeneli Tugcenaz and Ozyol Esra 5-0 in their respective women’s second-round matches.

However, it was curtains for Duryodhah Negi (69kg), Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Krishan Sharma (+91kg) as they lost their preliminary round bouts.

The third day of the event will witness six Indian boxers fighting in their respective quarter-final bouts. Lather, Zareen, Parveen, and Jyoti (69kg) will be seen in action in the women’s category while Thapa and Solanki will present the Indian challenge in the men’s category.

Earlier, Indian boxers Gaurav Solanki and Sonia Lather produced brilliant performances on the opening day of the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament in Istanbul as they progressed to the next round in their respective categories.

(With Agency Inputs)