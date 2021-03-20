Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen (51kg) and Gaurav Solanki (57kg) settled for bronze medals after going down in their respective semifinals at the Bosphorus boxing tournament in Istanbul. Asian Championship bronze medallist Nikhat, who defeated world champions Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia and Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan in her last two bouts, suffered a 0-5 loss to 2019 Worlds silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu of Turkey in the semi-final on Friday. Also Read - Boxing: Vijender Singh's Unbeaten Run Ends After Losing Against Russian Opponent Artysh Lopsan in 'Battle on Ship' | WATCH VIDEO

The opening round had both the boxers playing the waiting game but the subsequent rounds saw them attack a lot in an intense bout. However, the home favourite landed more punches and secured a unanimous win.

Meanwhile, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Solanki, who notched up impressive wins in the previous rounds, lost 0-5 to Argentina's Nirco Cuello.

The Indian fought hard and displayed his attacking prowess from the start but conceded clear punches in the dying minutes to lose 0-5 and bow out of the tournament.

India finish with 2 Bronze At Istanbul Bosphorus International Tournament After beating 2 WC in early round @nikhat_zareen could not overcame 2019 WC silver medallist Busenaz Cakiroglu (TUR) challenge and Lost her SF while @solankigaurav01 lost against Nirco Cuello (ARG) 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/6Sf3CfMKy8 — Sports India (@SportsIndia3) March 20, 2021



Other Indian boxers, Sonia Lather (57 kg), Parveen (60 kg) and Jyoti (69 kg) exited with losses in their respective quarterfinal ties on Friday. Shiva Thapa (63 kg) too had lost in the quarters to bow out.

Earlier, Nikhat stunned two-time world champion Nazym Kyzaibay of Kazakhstan to enter the women’s 51kg semifinals at the Bosphorus Boxing Tournament.

Zareen, who had previously defeated 2019 world champion, Paltceva Ekaterina of Russia, in the pre-quarterfinals, looked unfazed and confident against her opponent from Kazakhstan. She stamped her authority right from the beginning and prevailed 4-1 win over Kyzaibay, a gold medallist from 2014 and 2016 World Championships.

India ended their campaign with two bronze medals.