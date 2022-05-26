New Delhi: India’s ace female boxer Nikhat Zareen stated that one day she will bring an Olympic medal to her homeland. The 25-year-old shocked everyone after winning a gold medal in the recently concluded IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships.Also Read - Nikhat Zareen Shares Her Ultimate Goal After Clinching World Championship Title

Living up to the expectations, Nikhat Zareen thrashed Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas without breaking a sweat in the 52kg final with judges scoring the bout 30-27, 29-28, 29-28, 30-27, 29-28 in the Indian's favour.

The Nizamabad (Telangana)-born boxer became the only fifth Indian woman to secure a gold medal at the World Boxing Championships after record six-time champion Mary Kom (2002, 2005, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2018), Sarita Devi (2006), Jenny RL (2006) and Lekha KC (2006).

Nikhat Zareen received huge praise from all over India for her remarkable achievement. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the boxer to raise the Indian flag high at the World Championships podium.

Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur felicitated the boxer at the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence in Indira Gandhi Stadium, which is also the training ground for India’s elite boxers.

Every Indian sportsperson dreams of standing on the Olympic podium and Nikhat Zareen is no different. After receiving the honour, the Indian athlete promised the whole nation that she would bring an Olympic medal to India.

Nikhat Zareen remarked, “I am standing here as a World Champion today and I will stand here again as an Olympic medalist as well.”

Apart from Nikhat Zareen, boxers Manisha Moun and Parveen also bagged medals in the Women’s World Boxing Championships. Manisha Moun and Parveen won bronze medals to take India’s medal tally in the tournament to three.

Urging those present for the felicitation programme to show their appreciation for the medalists, Anurag Thakur said, “They have worked so hard to win these medals, I am sure we can clap hard to show them how much this win means for the country. We must make it our habit to show our appreciation for our athletes because they are doing it for the country.”