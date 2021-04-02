The 2023 men’s boxing World Championships will be held in Uzbekistan capital Tashkent, the International Boxing Association – AIBA – announced on Friday. AIBA President Umar Kremlev confirmed Tashkent as the host city during a visit to Uzbekistan. “I am happy to announce Uzbekistan, the country which has strong boxers and a champion’s character, to be the host of the 2023 Championships. I am confident in the high-level organization, the huge fan’s support, and spectacular fights,” said Kremlev in a statement. Also Read - Got Some Much-Needed Rest: Olympic-Bound Boxer Ashish Kumar on way Back After COVID Recovery in Spain

AIBA said a bid was presented by the Boxing Federation of Uzbekistan, which saw the organization’s Board voting in favour of its candidature. Also Read - Boxing: India's Nikhat Zareen, Gaurav Solanki Settle For Bronze at Bosphorus Tournament

During his visit to Uzbekistan, Kremlev held a working meeting and a press conference with the chairman of the NOC Rustam Shaabdurakhmonov and the first deputy chairman of Boxing Federation of Ukbezkistan Saken Polatov, where he discussed the development of boxing in Uzbekistan and Central Asia and the first stages of preparation for the World Championships, the statement read. Also Read - Boxing: Vijender Singh's Unbeaten Run Ends After Losing Against Russian Opponent Artysh Lopsan in 'Battle on Ship' | WATCH VIDEO

The 22nd edition of the competition will be the first time when Uzbekistan will be hosting it.

“We are very thankful to our President and government for support in the promotion of a healthy lifestyle and sports in our country. Uzbekistan is one of the most active members of the International Boxing Association, we have rich boxing history,” Shaabdurakhmonov said.

“We are proud of our athletes and their victories. We are going to strengthen our cooperation with AIBA in the popularisation of boxing in our region and all around the globe.

“We have discussed the creation of an education centre for coaches and referees and judges here in Tashkent. This centre will work for the whole region of Central Asia.”

The central Asian nation won three gold medals in boxing at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. “We are very grateful that AIBA awarded Uzbekistan to be a host country of the AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships. This is a great honour and huge responsibility. We will do our best to organise the tournament at the highest level. You can always count on us,” Polatov said.

The preparation for AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships has already started and the first plan of arrangements has been launched.