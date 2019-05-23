Boxing is set to appear on the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games calendar, while the recognition of the International Boxing Association (AIBA) by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) should be suspended, according to the recommendation of the IOC’s Executive Board to next month’s IOC Session.

Former AIBA president Gafur Rahimov, an Uzbek businessman who has been linked to organised crime by US authorities, is the driving force for any suspension inflicted on the AIBA, despite his resignation in March, reports Xinhua news agency. The IOC said that its decision was based on the recommendations of the report of the Inquiry Committee, set up by the Executive Board due to issues in areas of finance, governance, ethics and refereeing and judging, adding that “there has been a lack of satisfactory progress.”

If its recommendation is approved by the session in June, the Executive Board would also confirm that the total athlete quota and number of events would be maintained at 286 and 13, respectively. The IOC added that the status of AIBA’s full recognition will in principle reviewed after Tokyo 2020.

“Today’s decision was taken in the interest of the athletes and the sport of boxing,” said the IOC President Thomas Bach on Wednesday, adding that “we want to ensure that the athletes can live their dream and participate in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020”.