Indian boxer Amit Panghal clinched a gold medal in the 52 kg category at the Cologne World Cup in Germany on Saturday. The ace boxer was a given a walkover victory in the summit clash by Germany’s Argishti Terteryan. Apart from him, Satish Kumar settled for a silver medal in the +91 kg category. Satish withdrew from the final contest against Germany’s Nelvie Tiafack owing to an injury. This was Panghal’s second goal in a short span of time as earlier in October, he struck gold in their first competition after a coronavirus-forced break, claiming the top honours at the Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament in Nantes, France Also Read - India Assured of Four Medals at Boxing World Cup in Germany

Satish had an amazing run in the tournament as he also beat France’s Djamili Dini Moindze in the semifinal on Friday. Also Read - Alexis Vastine International Boxing Tournament: India's Amit Panghal And Sanjeet Clinch Gold

“Update from Germany @Boxerpanghal wins gold, his opponent has given a walkover. #SatishKumar has picked up an injury from his semi-final bout and has withdrawn from the final match, on doctor’s advice. He settles for a Silver Medal,” Boxing Federation tweeted. Also Read - Unwell Mary Kom to Skip as Olympic-Bound Boxers Travel to Europe For Training Next Week

Earlier, Panghal had won the semi-final against 2019 World Championships bronze medallist Billal Bennama on Thursday.

While India was also assured for another gold and silver medals as Sakshi and Manisha will compete in the women’s 57kg category summit clash. The two boxers will now take on each other in the final late on Saturday night.

While Manisha defeated two-time world championship silver medal-winning compatriot Sonia Lather 5-0, Sakshi got the better of Germany’s Ramona Graff 4-1.

However, Asian Games bronze winner Pooja Rai settled for a bronze medal after going down to the Netherlands’ Nouchka Fontijn.

Also ending with bronze medals were Mohammed Hussamuddin and Gaurav Solanki in the men’s 57kg category.

Hussamuddin lost to local hope Hamsat Shadalov. Solanki, on the other hand, was out-punched by Frenchman Samuel Kistohurry.

The event featured boxers from the host country, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Moldova, Netherlands, Poland and Ukraine.

(With PTI Inputs)