Home

Sports

#BoycottIndoPakMatch Trends On Twitter ‘X’ After Pakistan Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND-PAK World Cup Match

#BoycottIndoPakMatch Trends On Twitter ‘X’ After Pakistan Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND-PAK World Cup Match

The fans didn't mince their words as they are very vocal about their opinion.

#BoycottIndoPakMatch Trends On Twitter 'X' After Pakistan Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND-PAK World Cup Match. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Just a day left for the biggest cricketing clash of the year between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, enraged Indian fans on Twitter ‘X’ took to the social media space on Friday and have urged all Indians to boycott the IND-PAK clash after the Men in Green received a grand welcome in Ahmedabad.

Trending Now

The Pakistan team arrived a day earlier on Wednesday for the match and they were greeted to a thunderous reception from the hotel staff and even dancers were brought in to welcome them with open arms. This incident has irked the Indian fanbase and feels it is a big insult to the Indian Army, who all are fighting at the border for the citizens of the country.

You may like to read

Here is the video, which has been a subject to wide-spread criticism:-

The fans didn’t mince their words as they are very vocal about their opinion.

What BCCI and Jay Shah have done in the honor of Pakistan team will not be tolerated at all. Our soldiers are fighting bravely against Pakistan supported terrorists on the border. #BoycottIndoPakMatch#BoycottIndoPakMatchpic.twitter.com/VvQY8HVP1w — GURMEET  (@GURmeetG9) October 13, 2023

Pakistani kill our soldiers

and

We welcome them all arms and legs open We are not citizens worth dying for….

No , we are not Shame on us

Shame on @BCCI

Shameful @JayShah#BoycottIndoPakMatch#BoycottBCCI pic.twitter.com/hauwJaBWQw — Major Pawan Kumar, Shaurya Chakra (Retd) (@major_pawan) October 12, 2023

1.Colonel Manpreet Singh

2.Major Aashish Dhonchak

3.Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayan Bhat

@bcci, @JayShah @AmitShah, @HMOIndia have you people forgot these names so early.

Why always our soldier’s lives are valueless and expendable. #IndiaVsPakistan#BoycottIndoPakMatch pic.twitter.com/jqkr3iwfni — Banwasi (@iam_godTier) October 13, 2023

@JayShah, you need to see this video . We know that money and entertainment is more important for you than our soldiers and their family’s but this video helps in changing your thoughts . #BoycottIndoPakMatch pic.twitter.com/PoLq0zWHfL — Elvish yadav army (@SirAshu2002) October 13, 2023

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and a pre-show will be staged featuring the likes of India’s top singers in Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES