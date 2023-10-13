Top Recommended Stories

  • #BoycottIndoPakMatch Trends On Twitter ‘X’ After Pakistan Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND-PAK World Cup Match

#BoycottIndoPakMatch Trends On Twitter ‘X’ After Pakistan Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND-PAK World Cup Match

The fans didn't mince their words as they are very vocal about their opinion.

Updated: October 13, 2023 9:48 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

#BoycottIndoPakMatch Trends On Twitter 'X' After Pakistan Receive Grand Welcome In Ahmedabad Ahead Of IND-PAK World Cup Match. (Image: Twitter)

Ahmedabad: Just a day left for the biggest cricketing clash of the year between India and Pakistan in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, enraged Indian fans on Twitter ‘X’ took to the social media space on Friday and have urged all Indians to boycott the IND-PAK clash after the Men in Green received a grand welcome in Ahmedabad.

The Pakistan team arrived a day earlier on Wednesday for the match and they were greeted to a thunderous reception from the hotel staff and even dancers were brought in to welcome them with open arms. This incident has irked the Indian fanbase and feels it is a big insult to the Indian Army, who all are fighting at the border for the citizens of the country.

Here is the video, which has been a subject to wide-spread criticism:-

The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium and a pre-show will be staged featuring the likes of India’s top singers in Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh.

