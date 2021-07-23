BPH vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction

New Delhi: BPH vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, The Hundred: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, 11:00 PM IST, July 23 Friday.

Birmingham Phoenix and London Spirit will take on each other in Hundred, which is getting a lot of love from the English public. Birmingham Phoenix has players like Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, who were in fine form in the T20I series against Pakistan. Furthermore, Phoenix has bowlers like Fabian Allen and Imran Tahir, who can deliver the goods for the team. On the other hand, London Spirit will be led by England skipper Eoin Morgan.

Here is The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and BPH vs LNS Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, BPH vs LNS Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for BPH vs LNS The Hundred match, Dream11 Team Prediction Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Fantasy Tips Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit, Dream11 Hints Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit will take place at 10:30 PM (IST) – July 23.

Time: 11 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

BPH vs LNS My Dream11 Team

Josh Inglis, Daniel Lawrence, Finn Allen, Zak Crawley, Mohd Nabi, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Amir, Adam Milne, Mark Wood, and Imran Tahir

Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Mohd Nabi

BPH vs LNS Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix Liam Livingstone, Finn Allen, Moeen Ali (c), Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Tom Abell, Chris Woakes, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Adam Milne and Dillon Pennington

London Spirit Joe Denly, Josh Inglis (wk), Zak Crawley, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Amir, Mark Wood, Roelof van der Merwe/Brad Wheal and Mason Crane

BPH vs LNS SQUADS

Birmingham Phoenix Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali, Pat Brown, Chris Benjamin, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

London Spirit Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan, Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Check Dream11 Prediction/ BPH Dream11 Team/ LNS Dream11 Team/ Birmingham Phoenix Dream11 Team Prediction/ London Spirit Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips The Hundred Men/ Fantasy Cricket Tips and more.