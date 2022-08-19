BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11.30 PM IST August 19, Sat.

TOSS – The The Hundred Men Match toss between Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers will take place at 11 PM IST

Time – August 19, 11.30 PM IST



Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team

Will Smeed, Adam Lyth, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Matthew Wade(VC), Faf du Plessis(C), Liam Livingstone

BPH vs NOS Probable Playing XI

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Timm van der Gugten, Imran Tahir.

Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), Adam Hose, Roelf van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Craig Miles.