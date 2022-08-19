BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints
BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Men 2022 Match Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston, Birmingham, 11.30 PM IST August 19, Sat.
Here is The Hundred Men 2022 Match Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team Prediction, BPH vs NOS Fantasy Cricket Prediction, BPH vs NOS Playing 11s The Hundred Men 2022 Match, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers, Fantasy Playing Tips –,The Hundred Men 2022 Match.
TOSS – The The Hundred Men Match toss between Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers will take place at 11 PM IST
Time – August 19, 11.30 PM IST
Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.
BPH vs NOS Dream11 Team
Will Smeed, Adam Lyth, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Dwayne Bravo, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Matthew Wade(VC), Faf du Plessis(C), Liam Livingstone
BPH vs NOS Probable Playing XI
Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond, Moeen Ali (c), Liam Livingstone, Matthew Wade (wk), Chris Benjamin, Benny Howell, Tom Helm, Henry Brookes, Timm van der Gugten, Imran Tahir.
Northern Superchargers: Faf du Plessis (c), Adam Lyth, David Willey, Harry Brook, Michael Pepper (wk), Adam Hose, Roelf van der Merwe, Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Craig Miles.
