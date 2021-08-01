BPH vs TRT Dream11 Tips And Prediction The Hundred Men

Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men – Fantasy Cricket Playing Tips, Drean11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's BPH vs TRT at Edgbaston, Birmingham: In match no. 14 The Hundred Men tournament, Birmingham Phoenix will take on Trent Rockets at the Edgbaston, Birmingham – August 1 on Sunday. The Hundred Men BPH vs TRT match will begin at 7 PM IST. Birmingham Phoenix side are currently occupying sixth place in the points table and have won one out of the three matches. In their previous fixture, they were beaten by the Southern Brave side. On the other hand, Trent Rockets are placed at the top of the points table and are unbeaten in the competition. They defeated the London Spirit side in their previous fixture by 7 runs. Here is the The Hundred Men Dream11 Guru Tips and BPH vs TRT Dream11 Team Prediction The Hundred Men, BPH vs TRT Fantasy Cricket Prediction The Hundred Men, Probable XIs for BPH vs TRT The Hundred Men match.

TOSS: The The Hundred Men match toss between Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets will take place at 6:30 PM (IST) – August 1.

Time: 7 PM IST

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

BPH vs TRT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Chris Cooke, Tom Moores

Batsmen – Alex Hales, Miles Hammond, Dawid Malan

All-rounders – Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone (C), D’Arcy Short

Bowlers – Adam Milne, Marchant de Lange, Rashid-Khan (VC)

BPH vs TRT Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Fin Allen, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke, Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir.

Trent Rockets: D’Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory, Tom Moores, Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Marchant De Lange, Timm van der Gugten.

BPH vs TRT SQUADS

Birmingham Phoenix (BPH): Finn Allen, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (C), Miles Hammond, Chris Benjamin, Chris Cooke (wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Tom Helm, Imran Tahir, Adam Hose, Patrick Brown, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington.

Trent Rockets (TRT): D Arcy Short, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Samit Patel, Lewis Gregory (C), Tom Moores (wk), Rashid Khan, Luke Wood, Matthew Carter, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Luke Wright, Ben Cox, Steven Mullaney, Samuel Cook.

