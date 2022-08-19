BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, The Hundred Women Match Fantasy Hints

Time – August 19, 8 PM IST



Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Dream11 Team

Bess Heath, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Devine, Laura Wolvaardt, Ellyse Perry (c), Sophie Molineux (vc), George Elwiss, Alice Davidson Richards, Katie Levick, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott.

BPH-W vs NOS-W Probable XI

Birmingham Phoenix Women: Sophie Devine (c), Evelyn Jones, Amy Jones (wk), Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Elwiss, Gwenan Davies, Issy Wong, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Abtaha Maqsood

Northern Superchargers Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Bess Heath, Hollie Armitage (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Alice Davidson Richards, Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Beth Langston, Lucy Higham, Katie Levick