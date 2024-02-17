Home

BPL 2024, CCH vs DD Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka, Match 36 In India

CCH vs DD Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Match 36 live streaming and telecast details in India.

CCH vs DD Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

BPL 2024, CCH vs DD Live Streaming: Shuvagata Hom’s Chattogram Challengers are going to compete against Taskin Ahmed-led Durdanto Dhaka in match 36 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 16. DD are out of the race for the playoffs and it is their final match of the season. On the contrary, Challengers need to win this game by a big margin to stay in the playoff race.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka In India

What time is Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will be played on Saturday (February 17) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match going to be played?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Where can I watch Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match on TV?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match?

Live streaming of the Chattogram Challengers vs Durdanto Dhaka match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce(w), Shahadat Hossain, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Durdanto Dhaka: Mohammad Naim, Adam Rossington(w), Saif Hassan, Alex Ross, Irfan Sukkur, Sean Williams, Mosaddek Hossain, Chaturanga de Silva, Alauddin Babu, Taskin Ahmed(c), Shoriful Islam, SM Meherob, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Irfan, Jasim Uddin, Tahjibul Islam, Sabbir Hossain, Saim Ayub

