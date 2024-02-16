Home

BPL 2024, CCH vs RAN Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders, Match 34 In India

BPL 2024, CCH vs RAN Live Streaming: Shuvagata Hom’s Chattogram Challengers are going to take on Nurul Hasan-led Rangpur Riders in match 34 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 15. Riders will confirm their ticket to the next round with a win here and on the other hand, Challengers are currently in the top four but need some wins to solidify their playoff chances.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders In India

What time is Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match will be played on Friday (February 16) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match going to be played?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Where can I watch Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match on TV?

The Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match?

Live streaming of Chattogram Challengers vs Rangpur Riders match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Chattogram Challengers: Josh Brown, Tanzid Hasan, Tom Bruce(w), Shahadat Hossain, Shykat Ali, Curtis Campher, Shuvagata Hom(c), Shohidul Islam, Nihaduzzaman, Al-Amin Hossain, Bilal Khan, Salauddin Sakil, Ziaur Rahman, Stephen Eskinazi, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Haris, Imran Uzzaman, Najibullah Zadran, Hunain Shah, Husna Habib

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Reeza Hendricks, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, James Neesham, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Shamim Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Ripon Mondol, Imran Tahir, Tom Moores, Ashiqur Zaman, Fazle Mahmud, Salman Irshad, Hasan Murad, Yasir Mohammad, Ihsanullah, Abu Hider Rony

