BPL 2024, COV vs FBA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal, Final In India

COV vs FBA Live streaming: All you need to know about BPL 2024 Final live streaming and telecast details in India.

BPL 2024, COV vs FBA Live Streaming: Litton Das-led Comilla Victorians are going to compete against Tamim Iqbal’s Fortune Barishal in the Final of the ongoing edition of Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, on March 1. The defending champions, Victorians have the opportunity to win their fifth BPL title. On the contrary, Barishal would be eyeing to win their first title.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal In India

What time is Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match?

The Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match will be played on Friday (March 1) from 6:30 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match going to be played?

The Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Where can I watch Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match on TV?

The Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match?

Live streaming of the Comilla Victorians vs Fortune Barishal match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das(w/c), Sunil Narine, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Jaker Ali, Musfik Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Matthew Forde, Rishad Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Johnson Charles, Aliss Islam, Will Jacks, Mustafizur Rahman, Khushdil Shah, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Fortune Barishal: Tamim Iqbal(c), Tom Banton, Kyle Mayers, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Keshav Maharaj, Obed McCoy, Kamrul Islam, Ahmed Shehzad, Khaled Ahmed, Akif Javed, Taijul Islam, Yannic Cariah, Rakibul Hasan, Abbas Afridi, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Mohammad Imran, Pritom Kumar

