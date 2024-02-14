Home

BPL 2024, COV vs KHT Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers, Match 32 In India

COV vs KHT Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

BPL 2024, COV vs KHT Live Streaming: Litton Das’ Comilla Victorians are going to compete against Anamul Haque-led Khulna Tigers in match 32 of the ongoing edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, on February 14. Currently, the Victorians are in the second spot on the points table and will try to strengthen their playoff chances with another win. On the other hand, the Tigers also need another win to stay strong in the competition.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers In India

What time is Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match?

The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match will be played on Wednesday (February 14) from 6:00 PM (IST) onwards.

Where is the Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match going to be played?

The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Where can I watch Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match on TV?

The Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can I get live stream of the Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match?

Live streaming of Comilla Victorians vs Khulna Tigers match will be available on the Fancode app and website.

Squads

Comilla Victorians: Litton Das(c), Will Jacks, Towhid Hridoy, Brooke Guest, Moeen Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Matthew Forde, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Imrul Kayes, Raymon Reifer, Aliss Islam, Mohammad Rizwan, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Jamal, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Musfik Hasan, Zaman Khan, Anamul Haque Jnr

